OPINION: Jaca Festival hands over baton to safe hands

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Congratulations to all schools and community groups in the Clarence Valley who participated in this years Jacaranda Parade of Youth. The theme this year was 85 Year Celebration and all banners certainly were a celebration, they were amazing! Well done to St Josephs who placed 3rd in the Small Schools Section. We are very proud of our vibrantly col

ANY changing of the guard in an organisation is bound to be met with mixed emotions, especially one with community ties as strong and interwoven as the Jacaranda Festival.

But it does not need to mean a breaking from tradition, nor a discredit to the tireless work of those who went before.

The outgoing committee including former president Jeff Smith should be proud of what they have done to carry the festival to where it is today, and put trust in its new custodians.

It's no secret festival manager Mark Blackadder ran himself ragged before and during his event to pull off a festival for the ages. But beside him was the ultimate 'doer' Nick Buckler.

The incoming president is the only remaining committee member from last year. From the outside looking in it resembles a coup. But he was the volunteer who quietly put in the most hours of legwork for the 2019 festival, with little to no accolades or fanfare. It is easy to see why, from his corner, the move makes perfect sense.

Testament to the success of last year's revamped 85th edition is the number of fresh faces compelled to become involved in Grafton's flagship event.

Fortunately, this new team of proud Graftonians also bring a collective wealth of experience, capability and energy. The Blackadder-Buckler double act can take comfort knowing they have a willing group of doers by their side to assist with the heavy lifting.

Importantly, these people also understand the importance of being dependable, and from my conversations with some of these new committee members there is definitely an air of mutual respect which bodes well for a productive future.