OPINION: Local league bucks low-key start to NRL

A FORMER colleague used to put down any talk of cricket outside of its traditional boundaries.

"Shhhhh. It's footy season,” he'd snark.

And while I could talk all day about the current cricket in India, never before have I seen such a low-key approach to an upcoming season of football.

The Auckland Nines came and went, and without so much as a puff of trial conjecture suddenly we're into the season proper.

Ditto Super Rugby, started with a whisper, and the sounds of Australian sides losing hasn't dominated the columns of many media.

What's more exciting is the upcoming season of local football, with the return of the Lower Clarence Magpies promising not just a side that is making up the numbers, but showing good numbers at training and good signings, including a former Newcastle Knights squad member.

Add to this in Group 2 the return home of Danny Wicks to lead the Grafton Ghosts, and the perennial strength of the two-time defending champs South Grafton Rebels and it looks like being a season to get out and savour.

And as much as there's nothing like the spectacle of an NRL full-house at Suncorp, there's something wonderfully organic about getting down and listening to the locals screaming at the ref to "get 'em onside.”

Without that game, there would be no big game.