OPINION: Looking to future, learning from past

CLIMATE STRIKE: More than 300 local high school students and supporters took to the streets on Friday in Byron Bay as part of the School Strike for Climate Action.

THE announcement of the commencement of the Adani mine in northern Queensland has been met with much adulation about the jobs and economic boon it will bring to the area, and certainly the short-term gains that come from it would be welcomed anywhere.

However, I can't help think that despite all the evidence, we're still not looking past the end of our nose on the long-term issues.

Coal is still the mainstay of our power generation, but as more and more places turn towards sustainable production, it is the policy and the perpetual advocacy for the known finite supply of polluting that keeps the development of further technology at bay.

And perhaps the advantage of creating jobs in the renewable sector rather than in the pillaging of a natural resource is that those jobs, like the energy, will continue well into the future, as opposed to the short-term gain and long-term pain that mining has brought to many deserted places.

Our major industrial centres are littered with the corpses of dormant mines, with irreversible damage done to the landscape, and the social fabric of their nearby towns, once flush with the riches that it brought only to become just as desolate as the mines themselves. Even our area is not immune, with the Nymboida coal mine, now a tiny speck in our annual production unable to sustain itself once the nearby power station closed, ripping away the livelihoods of hundreds.

The Prime Minister said that schools should have more learning and less activism, but perhaps, like the children around the country who came together to send a message, it is the politicians who should be learning from the past.