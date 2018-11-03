Opinion: Losers in political games

OPINION: Columnist Ben Turnbull says only the people of Australia can try to stop politics becoming a win and lose game.

THERE is little doubt a sporting pulse runs through the veins of Australia.

The tribalism associated with that not only divides us, but also to bind us as a nation.

However, it feels like the realm of politics in Australia is now an us-against-them game ... and this is not the way it should be.

At least with sport, in the end, it's just sport; peoples' lives aren't really affected by the result of a game.

Unlike politics, where the winners have enormous influence on us.

They set policy, try and mould their constituents' thinking to how they see fit, and even try to alter the course of discussion on what they are doing. And only us, as people, can try and stop politics being a win-and-lose game. How do we do this?

This might mean you have to step outside of that comfortable bubble where your thoughts are all immigrants are evil, coal-fired power is the only option, and where big corporations need a helping hand.

Alternatively, thinking that everyone who wants to live in Australia may be a perfect citizen, implementing 100 per cent renewable power before the technology can it handle is a good idea, and where free speech is only okay if it aligns with your thinking.

Sticking to one team is fine for sport, but not politics.

I could not imagine cheering for Manly ever, but agreeing with some of what gets said from different sides of the political debate sits well with me.

What do I think is the answer?

For a start you can engage with a different set if ideals; just to see another perspective for a change.

In the newspaper if you see a photo of Scott Morrison standing in front of a Navy patrol boat, maybe try reading the story.

Or if you see a tweet from Deb Frecklington denouncing a new state government environmental policy, don't just scroll past it.

Even if Jack Dempsey is on the nightly news proclaiming a development is good for the region, listen to what he has to say.

At least do these things to gain a better understanding.

Because we won't have the stomach to make our community better if we let ourselves be spoon fed the same diet of information that makes us sick in our own beliefs. Australia has come too far to let a win-at-all-costs political game make it become a loser in the future.