OPINION: Magpies need to take leaf out of under-18s' book

FUTURE OF THE CLUB: Lower Clarence Magpies boom rookie Nathan Hollis has been getting more and more first-grade game time in recent weeks, including starting in the Magpies' win over the Evans Heads Bombers.

FUTURE OF THE CLUB: Lower Clarence Magpies boom rookie Nathan Hollis has been getting more and more first-grade game time in recent weeks, including starting in the Magpies' win over the Evans Heads Bombers. Matthew Elkerton

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Lower Clarence Magpies have come back to earth with a dismal loss against a strong Ballina Seagulls side who are always hard to beat on their home ground.

The saving grace on the day was another great performance by the under-18s, who won their third game in a row.

The Magpies are now off thebottom of the ladder and will refocus for this next month as they have three home gamesand all of them quite winnable.

At the committee meeting last Monday, it was said repeatedly that the senior players needed to take a leaf out of the book of the 18s.

The younger boys have real commitment to each other and are training as a group, and the results are there for all to see.

Let's see what the seniors do.

Vice-president John Elisaia is coaching the reserve-grade side and doing a good job attracting more players and getting them to travel as well.

There are good numbers at training for any opposed sessions.

The club would like to formalise the position of coach Ricky Binge, but that is still up in the air as it's a huge commitment.

The club is also looking at welcoming back former player Grant Brown as he is keen to return to the region.

It's not out of the question that the club can finish mid-field at the end of the season and that would be a good result given what has gone on in earlier years.

Sponsors have been very positive and home game performances are encouraging.

The ladies' league tag team have won half their games and this Sunday is an opportunity to have another great day against Northern United.

It's always a well-attended day and while the game won't reach the heights of the 2009 grand final, it is an important stepping stone for both clubs.