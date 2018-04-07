OPINION: Magpies to kick off the season with confidence

There has not been much for the Lower CLarence Magpies to celebrate for a number of seasons.

There has not been much for the Lower CLarence Magpies to celebrate for a number of seasons. Adam Hourigan

RUGBY LEAGUE: With the NRRRL competition about to start this weekend, the Magpies are confident of putting on a good show against perennial heavyweights Cudgen. Matches start at noon this Sunday at the Yamba ground, with our strong Under 18s hopefully getting the season off to a positive start.

Cudgen have long been grand finalists and it will be a good test for the Lower Clarence seniors and certainly a chance to show their mettle.

Word is that Cudgen may not be as strong as they have been as they have lost the financial backing of their local club. With so many players in the Tweed region though they will still be there in early September for sure.

For a side that has just recently lost their coach, you would hardly notice the difference in the Magpie nest. It's as though his loss was just a speed bump in the highway of season 2018. Training has been enthusiastic and with so much experience in the ranks those players know what has to be done and can hopefully bring out the best in the younger players.

We are fortunate to have Ricky Binge come on board to help the side on game day. He is an ex-Magpie player who understands the culture of the club and has the respect of the players.

As their careers wind down the local trio of former coach Dan Randall, prop Ryan Binge and clever hooker Tommy Martin should have the nous to steer the team in the right direction.

Added to that former South Grafton Rebels stalwart Hughie Stanley should have the kicking game to put us in the right half of the field.

Underrated fullback Robbie Howard will be Mr Reliable at the back with Dalton Shaw impressing the stats man. This could be a break out year for Nic Plummer too as he will impress.

Last season the Magpies lost a couple of early games at home by just a few points in controversial circumstances. This year I am more confident that the extra experience and creativity new signings have brought should give us the edge.