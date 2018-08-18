Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FROM the start, Malcolm Turnbull appointed a Cabinet and ministry that is too moderate. They do not understand Queensland.
FROM the start, Malcolm Turnbull appointed a Cabinet and ministry that is too moderate. They do not understand Queensland.
Politics

Turnbull’s mistakes date right back to the start

by Renee Viellaris
18th Aug 2018 9:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHERE did it all go wrong? From the start. Malcolm Turnbull appointed a Cabinet and ministry that is too moderate, too left-leaning for a Conservative backbench.

He and his staff do not understand Queensland, and hate the LNP and the Nationals. His office should embrace the LNP and its 26 parliamentarians, for they help them stay in Government.

On a two-party-preferred basis, Turnbull has not been in front in the polls since September 2016. His supporters will howl that he's more popular than Bill Shorten, but when it comes to the ballot paper, that will count for little.

Although he has not signalled he will challenge for the leadership, would Peter Dutton be any better?

The answer is an overwhelming yes. Dutton is polarising, but that's what the Coalition needs - a fighter, someone who understands Queensland and someone who will take the gloves off.

 

Dutton will claw back the conservative vote that leached to One Nation, rally the base and focus policies back to what the Coalition is supposed to be best at - national security, the economy and cost-of-living pressures.

Unshackle Dutton from his ministry and he will be able to smile and show his personality. He doesn't have to win everyone over, just 50 per cent plus one at the ballot box.

This push, coming from the backbench, shows many believe their current leader won't save them at the next election

Related Items

malcolm turnbull opinion politics renee viellaris

Top Stories

    Council looks to take business out to the streets

    Council looks to take business out to the streets

    Council News GRAFTON and Ulmarra are set to be pilots for Clarence Valley Council plans to cut red tape and open up street trading

    Ray of kindness for drought-weary folk

    Ray of kindness for drought-weary folk

    News Ray White Grafton starts drought donation drive

    Communication key as Moss relishes big game atmosphere

    premium_icon Communication key as Moss relishes big game atmosphere

    Rugby League GRAFTON aims to right the ship as they set sail for the grand final.

    Local Partners