OPINION: Nationals look to build bridges

FROM a distance, the new Harwood Bridge is impressive, and up close even more so.

So impressive, in fact, it brought the new Nationals leader and deputy prime minister, Michael McCormack, from Canberra to the Clarence Valley to see for himself.

After taking over from Barnaby Joyce as the leader of the Nationals last month, the party would be keen to move on from the drama that engulfed their former leader since news first broke surrounding his affair with former staffer and now partner Vikki Campion.

Indeed, flanked by Deputy Nationals Leader Bridget McKenzie and Page MP Kevin Hogan, the trio looked keen not to get bogged down in questions over their party and leadership, and instead talk about the big bridge they were there to see.

I imagine Mr McCormack will be making many stops around Nationals' electorates in the coming weeks and months following the resignation of Mr Joyce to show party unity and get his name out in to the public domain. It's fair to say he doesn't enjoy the same public profile Mr Joyce did when he took over the leadership reigns from Warren Truss in 2016.

However, if Mr McCormack's visit to the Clarence Valley is any indication of how any more visits will go, the first question any journalist will ask will be related to Mr Joyce and the impact his fall from grace has had on the party. He had better get used to it.