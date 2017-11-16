Menu
OPINION: Now I'll wait for the invite, thanks

The majority of Australia voted 'yes' in the same sex marriage plebiscite revealed on Wednesday, 15th November, 2017. Bill North
Bill North
by

I VOTED yes.

I respected but never bought into the religious argument of marriage between a man and a woman. We already have celebrants for non-religious weddings. Why should same-sex ones be any different?

The vote did raise questions in my head about where I sat in terms of the morality of human beings.

I thought voting yes was the right thing to do. But I was not entirely certain I felt it was morally the right way forward for Australia until I watched the decision unfold yesterday.

As ABS chief statistician David Kalisch explained away the particulars of the plebiscite, I was struck by a wave of nervousness. I kept silent, a fellow supporter voiced the same emotion as the lunch room filled.

I realised what I felt was a genuine empathy, as a married man, for those currently not allowed to get married under our current constitution. I desperately hoped the decision would be yes.

Until this point the strongest, clearest feelings I had on the matter had been reserved for thinking 'what a ridiculous waste of money, surely the elected representatives of our country can sort this one out in a rational, adult manner". But all of a sudden the alternative result didn't sit comfortably in my mind.

Fortunately all the figures rattled off by Mr Kalisch pointed to $122 million well spent - 79.5 per cent of Australians felt strongly enough to have a say - far more than many, especially myself, expected would turn out for a voluntary vote.

I had underestimated Australians. Not as complacent as I had thought, more compassionate, less bigoted, more inclined to Advance Australia Fair.

But I won't start nagging my friends - due to have their first child in February after a relationship spanning almost two decades - for a wedding date just yet. Despite the conclusive response I wouldn't put it past the current government to find a way to justify not complying with this non-binding survey.

I'll believe it when I see the invite in the mail.

