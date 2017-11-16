OPINION: Now I'll wait for the invite, thanks

I VOTED yes.
I respected but never bought into the religious argument of marriage between a man and a woman. We already have celebrants for non-religious weddings. Why should same-sex ones be any different?
The vote did raise questions in my head about where I sat in terms of the morality of human beings.
I thought voting yes was the right thing to do. But I was not entirely certain I felt it was morally the right way forward for Australia until I watched the decision unfold yesterday.
As ABS chief statistician David Kalisch explained away the particulars of the plebiscite, I was struck by a wave of nervousness. I kept silent, a fellow supporter voiced the same emotion as the lunch room filled.
I realised what I felt was a genuine empathy, as a married man, for those currently not allowed to get married under our current constitution. I desperately hoped the decision would be yes.
Until this point the strongest, clearest feelings I had on the matter had been reserved for thinking 'what a ridiculous waste of money, surely the elected representatives of our country can sort this one out in a rational, adult manner". But all of a sudden the alternative result didn't sit comfortably in my mind.
Fortunately all the figures rattled off by Mr Kalisch pointed to $122 million well spent - 79.5 per cent of Australians felt strongly enough to have a say - far more than many, especially myself, expected would turn out for a voluntary vote.
I had underestimated Australians. Not as complacent as I had thought, more compassionate, less bigoted, more inclined to Advance Australia Fair.
But I won't start nagging my friends - due to have their first child in February after a relationship spanning almost two decades - for a wedding date just yet. Despite the conclusive response I wouldn't put it past the current government to find a way to justify not complying with this non-binding survey.
I'll believe it when I see the invite in the mail.