Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NOT ENOUGH: Jamie Lee Warner walked free from Hervey Bay District Court yesterday.
NOT ENOUGH: Jamie Lee Warner walked free from Hervey Bay District Court yesterday. Alistair Brightman
Opinion

OPINION: One-punch assault sentence did not meet expectations

Jordan Philp
by
3rd Aug 2018 6:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FRACTURED skull, a broken eye socket and severe bleeding to the brain.

These are all shocking injuries young cricketer Tom Freshwater suffered when he tried to stop a fight and was attacked from behind by Jamie Lee Warner.

If someone struck you in such a cowardly and vicious way, would you expect there to be consequences for the attacker

Of course you would.

Instead, 19-year-old Warner was handed an 18-month suspended jail sentence and walked free from Hervey Bay District Court yesterday.

The court heard Warner was remorseful for the attack, it was his regret at hospitalising an innocent person that led to leniency from Judge Julie Ryrie.

I have no doubt he feels remorse - he has been outed as a total coward for his abhorrent actions.

But surely the severe physical and mental trauma he has caused another human being should be given more consideration.

If you can walk free from court after putting a man in a neurological ward for two weeks, then what does it take for a criminal to be put behind bars?

This, to me, looks like another case of sentencing not meeting community expectations.   

assault fccourt fcopinion fraser coast hervey bay jamie lee warner one punch
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Valley's top 10 hairdressers as voted by you

    premium_icon REVEALED: Valley's top 10 hairdressers as voted by you

    News Three years in a row, the same hairdresser has been named the best in the Valley...

    New anti-terrorism measures at Grafton Police Station

    premium_icon New anti-terrorism measures at Grafton Police Station

    Crime New fence blocks off popular thoroughfare

    Community invited to ceremony to return Namatjira paintings

    Community invited to ceremony to return Namatjira paintings

    News The community is invited to farewell the paintings

    Local Partners