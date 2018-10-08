Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TERRIBLE LOOK: An impression of the barrier draw being projected on to the Sydney Opera House for the 2018 Everest Race.
TERRIBLE LOOK: An impression of the barrier draw being projected on to the Sydney Opera House for the 2018 Everest Race. News Corp
Opinion

OPINION: Opera House saga over horse race a disgrace

Jay Fielding
by
8th Oct 2018 6:00 AM

I CAN'T be the only one aghast at the fiasco regarding running a barrier draw for a horse race on the Sydney Opera House.

The only one who's come out of it looking any good is Opera House boss Louise Herron, who had the good sense to tell promoters there wouldn't be any wording or branding lit up on the nation's most revered and iconic building.

It's a national disgrace that Premier Gladys Berejiklian overruled Ms Herron (apparently not at the behest of shock jock Alan Jones who went ape and incredibly said the Opera House CEO should be sacked).

Now Prime Minister Scott Morrison, a devout Christian with strong family values, says he's fine with projecting a barrier draw on to the famed sails.

If it was the Melbourne Cup, you could at least make the claim that the race has a special place in Australian culture, alongside the Opera House.

But it's the Everest. A non-event. So why should it be treated as though it's as special as a national icon?

Related Items

opinion sydney opera house the everest
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Repair work for boat access ramping up at last

    premium_icon Repair work for boat access ramping up at last

    News WORK starts today to fix the damage done to the boat ramp in Lawrence during the construction of the Sportsmans Creek bridge

    Birthday boy Kenneth a marvel at 105

    premium_icon Birthday boy Kenneth a marvel at 105

    News Weeks marks milestone of 105 years with variety of experiences

    Man jailed after hitting partner

    premium_icon Man jailed after hitting partner

    Crime South Grafton man faces Grafton Local Court

    Clown a busking hit at GDSC Supa Family Fun Day

    premium_icon Clown a busking hit at GDSC Supa Family Fun Day

    News Buskers entertained the crowds on Saturday

    Local Partners