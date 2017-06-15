OPINION: Our levee is great, but it's no miracle worker

AS NATIONAL president of Floodplain Management Australia* (FMA), I regularly quote that the flood mitigation works in Grafton and the Clarence Valley are a great example of what can be achieved with wise investment in levees and other infrastructure.

Grafton is fortunate to have levees on both sides of the Clarence River but it should be remembered that the Grafton levee does not quite provide protection from the 1-in-100 year flood and larger floods are always possible.

The Clarence River County Council completed a new two dimensional flood study in 2004 using data from the 2001 flood. This indicated that the 1-in-100 year flood level at Prince Street gauge was 8.36m Australian Height Datum (AHD). The crest of the levee at the Prince Street gauge is 8.2m AHD and therefore the Grafton levee was found to be less than the 1 in 100 year flood level by about 160mm and even lower at Fry Street.

It also estimated that a 1-in-500 year flood level at the Prince Street gauge to be 8.42m AHD and the "extreme" flood level would be 9.76m AHD.

Murwillumbah has just experienced a 1-in-100 year flood. The town is protected by a levee on the North side of the river but only has a one-in-five year levee protecting South Murwillumbah. This latest flood highlighted the benefit of the levee on the North side of Murwillumbah in contrast to the smaller levee on the South side where all of the devastation occurred.

While the Grafton levee provides valuable protection and has paid for itself many times over, it will eventually overtop at some time in the future as we saw at Nyngan in 1990 and in Lismore recently with the overtopping of the one in 10-year levee.

When the Clarence Valley experienced a major flood in 2001 a call for evacuation by the SES met with little response from the 10,000 people (approximately) living behind the levee.

This triggered several public meetings with talks given by the then Commissioner Elect, Brigadier Phil MacNamara, the mayor of Grafton, Cr Shirley Adams and myself.

These meetings were well attended with a realisation that more community awareness and education would be helpful in future. The NSW Government then budgeted $250,000 as the first ever allocation specifically for community awareness for the SES.

* Floodplain Management Australia (FMA) is a national network of councils, government agencies, private consultants and individual professionals from Australia and overseas.

Ian Dinham background

Ian Dinham came to the Clarence in 1988 to take up the position of Deputy Shire Engineer with Maclean Shire Council following a major flood that year and then experienced another major flood in 1989.

"The Grafton levee did its job with both of these floods but the South Grafton levee wasn't completed until after the 1996 flood when I was then the Director of Engineering for Maclean Shire Council," Ian said.

Levee construction and maintenance was undertaken by the former CRCC and as history reveals Ian was later appointed County Engineer with the organisation in 1998 and then General Manager in 2000.

The levee at South Grafton is just a small part of this massive piece of infrastructure. EDWARDS NATHAN

Our levee system in a nutshell

ALTHOUGH the first levees were informally built in the late 1800s, the actual Grafton levee system was not completed until around 1970.

Today, Clarence Valley Council's floodplain section is responsible for more than 100km of levees, 100km of drains and hundreds of floodgates.

Infrastructure includes:

Concrete block levee

Earth levee

Decorative block wall levee

Floodgates

Penstocks

Flood pumps

