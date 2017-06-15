22°
News

OPINION: Our levee is great, but it's no miracle worker

Ian Dinham | 15th Jun 2017 8:30 AM
President of Floodplain Management Australia Ian Dinham.
President of Floodplain Management Australia Ian Dinham. Unknown

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS NATIONAL president of Floodplain Management Australia* (FMA), I regularly quote that the flood mitigation works in Grafton and the Clarence Valley are a great example of what can be achieved with wise investment in levees and other infrastructure.

Grafton is fortunate to have levees on both sides of the Clarence River but it should be remembered that the Grafton levee does not quite provide protection from the 1-in-100 year flood and larger floods are always possible.

The Clarence River County Council completed a new two dimensional flood study in 2004 using data from the 2001 flood. This indicated that the 1-in-100 year flood level at Prince Street gauge was 8.36m Australian Height Datum (AHD). The crest of the levee at the Prince Street gauge is 8.2m AHD and therefore the Grafton levee was found to be less than the 1 in 100 year flood level by about 160mm and even lower at Fry Street.

It also estimated that a 1-in-500 year flood level at the Prince Street gauge to be 8.42m AHD and the "extreme" flood level would be 9.76m AHD.

Murwillumbah has just experienced a 1-in-100 year flood. The town is protected by a levee on the North side of the river but only has a one-in-five year levee protecting South Murwillumbah. This latest flood highlighted the benefit of the levee on the North side of Murwillumbah in contrast to the smaller levee on the South side where all of the devastation occurred.

While the Grafton levee provides valuable protection and has paid for itself many times over, it will eventually overtop at some time in the future as we saw at Nyngan in 1990 and in Lismore recently with the overtopping of the one in 10-year levee.

When the Clarence Valley experienced a major flood in 2001 a call for evacuation by the SES met with little response from the 10,000 people (approximately) living behind the levee.

This triggered several public meetings with talks given by the then Commissioner Elect, Brigadier Phil MacNamara, the mayor of Grafton, Cr Shirley Adams and myself.

These meetings were well attended with a realisation that more community awareness and education would be helpful in future. The NSW Government then budgeted $250,000 as the first ever allocation specifically for community awareness for the SES.

* Floodplain Management Australia (FMA) is a national network of councils, government agencies, private consultants and individual professionals from Australia and overseas.

Ian Dinham background

Ian Dinham came to the Clarence in 1988 to take up the position of Deputy Shire Engineer with Maclean Shire Council following a major flood that year and then experienced another major flood in 1989.

"The Grafton levee did its job with both of these floods but the South Grafton levee wasn't completed until after the 1996 flood when I was then the Director of Engineering for Maclean Shire Council," Ian said.

Levee construction and maintenance was undertaken by the former CRCC and as history reveals Ian was later appointed County Engineer with the organisation in 1998 and then General Manager in 2000.

 

The levee at South Grafton is just a small part of this massive piece of infrastructure.
The levee at South Grafton is just a small part of this massive piece of infrastructure. EDWARDS NATHAN

Our levee system in a nutshell

ALTHOUGH the first levees were informally built in the late 1800s, the actual Grafton levee system was not completed until around 1970.

Today, Clarence Valley Council's floodplain section is responsible for more than 100km of levees, 100km of drains and hundreds of floodgates.

Infrastructure includes:

  • Concrete block levee
  • Earth levee
  • Decorative block wall levee
  • Floodgates
  • Penstocks
  • Flood pumps

The June 14 edition of The Daily Examiner features a 12-page flood feature you can hold onto to use as a handy guide to not only prepare for the next flood but also remind you why you need to. The edition will continue to be available at The Daily Examiner office located at 55 Fitzroy St, Grafton.

Grafton Daily Examiner
FLOOD FLASHBACK: Navigating those highs and lows

FLOOD FLASHBACK: Navigating those highs and lows

WHEN the 1967 floodwater surrounded Doreen Jefferies' house in Challinor St, Grafton, the young mum was almost too busy washing nappies to worry about it.

Community pulls together for fire-hit family

STUNNED BY LOSS: Terry Tallon, with granddaughter Peyton Tallon, 8 months, and Cody Tallon .

Coaldale family grateful for community's generosity after fire

Penalty rates debate continues in Valley

No Caption

Hear the communities concerns tonight

Julie proves painting and pumpkins do mix

Julie Hutchings is swapping her artists brushes for a soup ladle as the special guest soup maker at this weekend's Friends of the Gallery soup day.

Artist guest cook at Gallery soup day

Local Partners

Youth to get creative at festival

Maclean Picture Frames help out youth for Clarence River Arts Festival

Rehabilitating the river bank

PROTECTED: Geoff Johnson of Palmers Channel looks over bank protection work on his property by council.

Rehabilitation working wonders for river bank

Animal art collection on show at Yamba Museum

One of the public program exhibitors will be Alpaca owner Kathleen ​Werry.

Come out and see animal display as part of art show

Tradies' breakfast for men's health

The new Atkins diet does not require calorie counting or portion control but does require you to track your net carbs.

Grafton Bunnings to host free event next week

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

The Family Law’s nuclear family fall-out

Season two of SBS's hit comedy doesn’t include a reunion, but rather shows how the family works after divorce.

All Eyez On Me review: Tupac Shakur biopic is abysmal

Demetrius Shipp Jr, pictured with Annie Ilonzeh as Kidada Jones, looks the part in All Eyez On Me, but doesn’t capture the complexities of Tupac.

Hip hop biopic is a sloppy, spirit-sapping marathon

Tom Gleeson mocks The Veronicas over 'twin pain'

The pop duo were great sports during Gleeson’s Hard Chat segment

The Project pokes fun at Ten

Entertainment

The Project jokes about Ten's financial woes

MOVIE REVIEW: Despicable Me 3 delivers more family fun

Gru meets his twin brother Dru in a scene from the movie Despicable Me 3.

DOUBLE trouble as Gru comes face to face with his twin brother.

Channel 10 in strife: This is where the trouble began

Waleed Aly and Dick Smith squared off on The Project recently.

In 2011, Ten made a decision that was considered 'madness'.

Hey Dad star opens up about abuser Robert Hughes

Robert Hughes and Sarah Monahan in a scene from the Channel Seven Hey Dad!

Outside the court, victims cried and said they were “overjoyed”.

Maclean Home with Great Views and Northern Aspect

12 Dunoon Crescent, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $454,000

It's the perfect aspect, and for buyers who place value on aspect, this could be one of the most sought after locations in the centre of Maclean Township. For...

Spacious Family Home

72 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $455,000

It is rare that a home of this calibre is offered to the market and this one is advertised at a price that you do not want to miss. Surrounded by other new homes...

Three Bedroom house plus approved one Bedroom Unit

36 Ballanda, Iluka 2466

House 4 2 3 Sold

This three bedroom home has an approved one bedroom unit on the ground floor which is currently let. Downstairs we also have a double garage with a drive through...

Central Iluka Home On A Large Block

3 Young Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 2 2 $445,000

Nestled in a garden setting and a very short stroll to Iluka Bay and shops, lies a hidden Iluka gem. The home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, spacious open...

Charming Iluka Cottage

33 Duke Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 2 $385,000

This charming cottage will suit those looking to move straight into their new home, permanent rent, or holiday let option. It's beautifully maintained, polished...

Cheap Three Bedroom Home

65 Duke Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 1 $310,000

This three bedroom home is on the market at $310,000. Needs a little work but for this price you cannot beat it. Long term tenants are keen to stay. With house...

Perfect First Home Block for Budget Land Buyers

5 Church Street, Harwood 2465

Residential Land Located in the village of Harwood is the ideal block of land ... $125,000

Located in the village of Harwood is the ideal block of land presented in the highest order. It is level and ready to build on. The land is available as a...

Fabulous options for budget buyers

40 River Road, Harwood 2465

House 3 1 1 $325,000

Located on the corner of River Road and Church Lane, Harwood, is a wonderful example of a family home that has been loved, cared for and maintained since it was...

Fabulous options for budget buyers

40 River Road, Harwood 2465

House 3 1 1 $325,000

Located on the corner of River Road and Church Lane, Harwood, is a wonderful example of a family home that has been loved, cared for and maintained since it was...

Spectacular Clarence River Home!

280 Riverbank Road, Lower Southgate 2460

House 4 2 6 $749,000

280 Riverbank Road, Lower Southgate is a spectacular lifestyle property with an expansive waterfront, a fully renovated 4 bedroom river home and a productive...

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!