OPINION: Our young people are lonelier than seniors

DON'T JUST TOUGH IT OUT: Young people are feeling lonely despite technological abilities to connect with others. Contributed

THE advancements in technology allow us to be more inter-connected than ever.

With a tap of a finger we can be speaking to someone on the other side of the world, we are able to use Facetime and see the people whom we miss, the world is at our fingertips.

But if we have all this technology to connect with others, why are we feeling so disconnected?

A newly released report The Australian Loneliness Report, by the The Australian Psychological Society and Swinburne University of Technology, found people aged over 65 are the least lonely age group and reported better physical and mental health.

The report revealed 62 per cent of people aged 18-35 feel they lack companionship in comparison to 46 per cent of seniors.

The number 62 per cent dumbfounded me - that is far too high.

People might read the word lonely and think "oh it's just loneliness”.

However the report linked social isolation and how it contributed to a poor quality of life.

From a health perspective the people with higher loneliness levels reported more physical health symptoms, including sleeping difficulties, headaches, stomach complaints, nausea, colds and infections.

As someone who moved away from all family and friends, loneliness was how I felt for a very long time while I adjusted to my move.

Luckily with technology I was able to reach out to friends and family daily.

But on a bad day whenever I scrolled through social media I could see all the events I didn't go to, or see pictures of people I miss which made me homesick even more.

On average, a 14-24-year-old Australian woman spends almost 14 hours on social media every week, which is nearly two hours every day.

This chunk of social media use is a large part of society's socialisation which used to be face-to-face.

When texting, direct messaging or using Messenger you aren't able to connect with people like you do in person.

And sometimes you need your best friend, group of friends or your parents in the flesh, to vent or to confide in.

But the report found nearly a third of Australians don't feel part of a group of friends, while one of four don't feel they have a lot in common with the people around them.

Has the shift in technology created segregation among young people? Or are we now just more aware of the segregation?

Fixing this issue is complex but reaching out to your friends and family members to see how they are going should be the start.

We all know life is busy, and you get caught up with what is going on, but checking-up on someone you care about could let them know how important they are.

If you are feeling lonely, reach out to your friends and family, or find a qualified counsellor to speak to.