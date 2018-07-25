Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TIPPING POINT: Letter writer Eloise Rowe says the
TIPPING POINT: Letter writer Eloise Rowe says the "bag ban” has done very little for the environment, as it's impossible to remove all forms of plastic. ugurhan
Letters to the Editor

OPINION: Plastic bag ban won't save environment

25th Jul 2018 12:01 AM

THE single-use plastic bag ban has given supermarkets a bonus few millions in savings, while they sell a similar product considered more environmentally friendly.

What a con!

Plastic is plastic, a by-product of oil, in any form or shape.

Before plastic, paper bags and cardboard ruled.

What guarantee is there that the 15 cent bag sold as a substitute is any less environmentally threatening?

To remove all forms of plastic is not a reality.

Many customers have found creative ways of using the original free single-use bags, so they have new purposes. Are we then to assume, that the clear wrapping plastic on many food products will also be banned?

Products such as plastic film are as much a threat to the environment.

Plastic bottles containing food products are also an environmental hazard.

We are forced to live with plastic.

In reality, this ban has done very little for the environment and is making the supermarkets a bonus in new "better quality" bag sales, while saving them millions in not supplying free single-use bags.

Consumers are again faced with higher food bills, along with the recent 10% rise in all milk products and the escalation in motoring costs, forced to buy bags as an alternative to taking their own.

Now having to buy shopping bags will only add insult to injury to supermarket grocery bills.

It is big business and corporations that call the tune and determine the cost of living. Whatever the outcome, profit comes before people always.

Eloise Rowe

Tannum Sands

letters to the editor plastic bag ban
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Energy bills to spike before new policy brings savings

    premium_icon Energy bills to spike before new policy brings savings

    News FAMILIES would save up to $550 a year on their power bills over the next decade under the Turnbull government’s nat­ional energy plans, new modelling shows.

    • 25th Jul 2018 2:12 AM
    Potential road tragedy avoided

    Potential road tragedy avoided

    News Highway Patrol behind Ulmarra when it comes to black spot

    Pacific Highway pulls a crash hat-trick

    Pacific Highway pulls a crash hat-trick

    News Heavy traffic ignites crash domino effect

    Massive flight sale with fares from $45

    Massive flight sale with fares from $45

    Travel Get out your credit card and book that trip now!

    Local Partners