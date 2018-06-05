OPINION: Put a stop to sexual assaults

ON FRIDAY a Melbourne woman posted on Facebook alleging she had been raped by rapper 'Riff Raff' when she was just 19.

Eliza Stafford said she was invited backstage at his concert in 2013, where she was then allegedly drugged and raped.

Riff Raff's upcoming Australian and New Zealand tour was cancelled after this post went viral on Facebook. I hope her strength gives other women the courage to come forward.

The statistics that one in three women have been sexually assaulted, shows how widespread this disgusting crime is.

In May 2013, Luke Lazarus, who was accused of anally-raping an 18-year-old virgin in an alleyway behind a nightclub in Kings Cross, was later acquitted. In January 2015, a Stanford University student named Brock Turner sexually assaulted an unconscious woman behind a skip. These are just two known cases.

Sadly, even when reporting, women are classed as liars, told they wanted it, blamed for their outfit choices and asked what they did to provoke it.

As a young woman, I have been harassed, stalked, 'felt-up'. I remember at 15 a man pulling up my skirt. Women live in constant fear when walking to their cars late at night, when they go for a run, and even when denying men making advances.

If you want me to stop "whinging”, imagine if this was your own daughter.