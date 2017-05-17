OPINION: 'Relaying' a vital message to the community

SAM CARROLL, Grafton, I got to stay up late, but the best thing was spending time with family and friends.Photo Tim Howard / Daily Examiner

IT WAS wonderful to see so many locals out supporting the Lower Clarence Relay for Life event over the weekend. Despite ominous weather, the Lower Clarence community was out in force and raised an impressive $71,000 for cancer research.

Relay for Life is just one of a number of charities that are leading the way in cancer research and patient support. Like many locals, this is a topic close to my heart.

My son, Sam was diagnosed with cancer when he was nine years old.

Now almost 13, he is almost 18 months cancer free; but the impact of cancer does not stop when treatment does.

SAM'S STORY:

Tigers Sam Carroll during the U15.5 Grafton Tigers and Sawtell Saints junior AFL match at Ellem Oval on Sunday, 9th April, 2017. Debrah Novak

It is easy to focus on the need for cancer research funding; finding a cure is obviously a major priority. But what also needs to be remembered is the need for ongoing support for those fortunate enough to survive cancer but continue to live with on-going side effects from cancer treatment.

And as we see new breakthroughs in cancer research, we are seeing more and more people surviving cancer.

According to Cancer Council Australia 68% of Australians diagnosed with cancer are still alive five years after diagnosis, and this figure is only going to grow, illustrating the need for continued post-cancer patient support.

And before you think "it won't happen to me," according to Cancer Council Australia one in two Australians will be diagnosed with some form of cancer by the age of 85. So chances are if it's not you, it will be someone you love.

Unfortunately cancer does not discriminate.