OPINION: Role of Naplan taken to a scary new level

MANY families across the Clarence Valley will have children sitting NAPLAN exams this week.

When the Gillard government introduced the standardised testing for students in Years 3, 5, 7 and Year 9, it was sold to the public as a way to identify schools that required additional funding so that literacy and numeracy standards as a whole would improve.

Now almost a decade since it was first introduced, NAPLAN has taken on a new role.

For students in Year 9, NAPLAN will also act as a skills prerequisite to the HSC. Students will now have to reach literacy and numeracy benchmarks in Year 9 in order to qualify to sit the HSC exams in three years' time.

For many, these may seem like a reasonable measure; however one has to question the benefits of pigeon-holing students at such a young age?

What this type of testing fails to recognise is the individual circumstances students may find themselves in that could be contributing to results.

As parents we are told not to stress over NAPLAN and not to place additional pressure on our children in the lead up to exams.

It is simply a snapshot of how a student and a school perform on a given day.

But now we are finding that their performance on that one day may have real consequences for many students and the potential to change the way they see themselves and their future.