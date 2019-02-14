Menu
A schoolyard fight caught on video at Gympie State High School has caused outrage on social media.
News

OPINION: School fight a symptom of some students' home life

by Letter to the Editor
13th Feb 2019 1:01 AM
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

WHILE I am horrified at this being filmed and others just watching, I must confess that I think that this behaviour is a symptom of the home life some of them have.

Why do I think this?

My home is very close to a street that primary school children, usually accompanied by an adult, walk along to get to a school. (I don't live in Gympie)

I am constantly horrified by the language coming from both adults and children.

How are we expecting our children to have respect for others when it is clearly not being taught at home?

Respect needs to be a two way street, with parents respecting each other so that children learn the behaviour.

I believe that it's the parents that need to teach their children right from wrong not leave it up to someone else. For the tech savvy generation, a new born child is like a computer that hasn't been programmed, you as a parent get to put in the programs. Children learn from what they see.

Name withheld

