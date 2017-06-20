OPINION: 'Scrapboy' digs into gallery debate

OPEN LETTER:

To the Mayor and councillors of the Clarence Valley Council:

It is with great concern that I write regarding the reports of cuts to 50% of council's funding to the Grafton Regional Gallery.

The outcome of these cuts will be disastrous for the city of Grafton.

Grafton has only a few attractions that draw visitors to the city, where the local community can visit, develop, and celebrate cultural events and existence. The gallery is one and both of these things. It is a well-known fact that Grafton is home to a thoroughly important gallery.

Perhaps I should divert momentarily to the redirection of the highway that will bypass Grafton. What plans do council have that will be in place before the current road works are complete that are certain to draw visitors into the region, and specifically Grafton? Surely bringing visitors to the beautiful city of Grafton is vital to the economic and cultural development of the town?

I hope there continues to be passionate discussion around plans for invigorating a city that is shortly to be 'bypassed'. Let us hope that Grafton's leaders will have learned from mistakes made by other small cities and towns that are no longer thoroughfares for visitors and commerce; and no longer thriving communities.

Let us first pay attention to the existing, established, proven attractions and events Grafton already houses. Grafton Regional Gallery has a world-class collection and is home to the internationally renowned Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award. This award is as well-known as the Packing Room and the Archibald Prizes. To consider cutting funding to the organisation that houses this important Australian cultural award is to question the validity of the arts, and to challenge the value of the contribution this group provides to the Australian art and cultural landscape.

Our gallery has been built with decades of selfless volunteer work, generous and significant gifts, and exceptional professional expertise; and all this is at risk should funding not be maintained.

Anything that endangers the cultural and economic viability of a small city like Grafton must be considered reckless, and must be opposed by councillors whose agenda is the success of what is one of Australia's most beautiful, historic and culturally important communities.

I implore the mayor and the councillors of Grafton to oppose funding cuts to the Grafton Regional Gallery.