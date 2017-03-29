OPINION: Hospital proposal has that 'new-car smell'

IF ANNOUNCEMENTS of new jails pique the interest of many sections of the community, the announcement of the beginning of planning for a new hospital in our area will grab the majority of it.

Health care is something that impacts us all, and the introduction of new medical services, specialists and facilities can only be a good thing for the area.

The possibility of in-town care and reduced waiting lists on specialty services certainly had people talking.

Staff at the local hospitals do a stellar job in the public system, with many of their statistics above the state average, but we've all had a situation where the demand outweighs the ability to supply.

From waiting in emergency to elective surgery cancellations, the addition of this extra facility can work hand-in-hand to deliver better health care for our area.

An artist's impression of the private hospital planned for the corner of Arthur and Queens sts, Grafton. The Albion Hotel occupies the site now.

Much like the "new-car smell" you get from a new vehicle, there's something about being treated in a facility that is brand new, and fitted out in a modern style.

Having been at the new and the old Gold Coast Hospital for various things over the past few years, there's a gentle reassurance about the squeaky-clean modern look and fitout of the new place.

It's entirely a placebo effect, of course, but it certainly makes you feel a little more secure.

Let's hope this new proposal does the same.