OPINION: The push against fast fashion

Fast fashion isn't just costing us money, it's also coming at a cost to the environment.

TO FORECAST the future of fast-fashion seems like a risky business. Last Christmas alone, the Australian Retailers Association revealed that Australians spent nearly $51.5 billion across retail stores during the holiday trading period.

There's no doubt that fast-fashion is appealing. It's cheap, trendy, and easily accessible. Fast fashion is everywhere, and we consume around 80 billion pieces of it annually. In Australia, we buy on average 27 kilograms of new clothes and textiles each year, and each year, more than 500,000 tonnes of it end up in landfill.

Big brands ubiquitously market on our desire to fit in. With offshore production and cheap standards for workers abroad, brands can release new modes of fashion each week that are low-quality and affordable.

Fashion has been transformed into a rat race of anxious tendencies and excessive purchasing. It's the reason we see 1.7 million Australians buy at least one pair of jeans in any four-week period. Big brands make fashion affordable in the hope that the clothes will soon deteriorate, and you'll come back for more.

There isn't anything wrong with buying from big brands. They are trendy and great when you're strapped for cash. The excessive purchase mentality these brands breed is not only environmentally damaging; it's culturally pernicious.

Yet, this throwaway culture feels like it is coming to an end. Just like the backlash against plastic packaging and disposable coffee cups, the fast fashion party is over.

Substantive change has been slow in the shift away from big brands. But there's also been a groundswell shift in how people view and purchase their products. Whilst brand conglomerates are still undeniably powerful, smaller local brands are the new mode.

Last week, I interviewed a local brand newly launched here in Yamba. The Legendares, like many small brands, is premised on the idea of quality and craftmanship. This is integrally different to the kind of fast fashion churned out by corporate.

People are turning their gaze towards small local brands, where clothing is produced sustainably and ethically. Knowing how your clothes are produced and supporting home-grown creatives is the new trend. Now it's about investing more and having less.

Fast fashion purchasing is a neurotic impulse, not a considerate one. The more people learn about how their clothes are produced and the impact that they have, the greater the shift will be away from them.

Claudia Talon is a Melbourne University student living with family at Yamba over summer.