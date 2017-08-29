OPINION: There's room for improvement for Rebels

THE South Grafton Rebels have again proved they are a top class team with their 31-30 win against the Coffs Harbour Comets, but if they're any chance of defeating the undefeated Grafton Ghosts this weekend in the Group 2 grand final, they will need to find another gear and play the game of the season.

Both the Rebels and Comets looked below their best on Sunday at Geoff King Motors Oval. There were too many times when either team lost the ball early in the tackle count or make unforced errors, gifting their opposition a chance to sustain pressure.

Discipline cost the Rebels points too, as they managed to give away penalties to piggy-back the Comets into attacking field position in both halves of the game.

The Rebels should take confidence from the way Kayan Davis and Hughie Stanley controlled the match, especially with the clutch field goal coming from Davis to close out the game.

The kicking game of the halves may prove to be decisive, with three tries coming off the boot and with the Ghosts defence resolute this season it might be their strongest attacking option.