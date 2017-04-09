OPINION: Valley a hotbed for music talent

THE Clarence is punching above its weight when it comes to young and original musicians, many marking their mark well beyond the boundaries of the Valley.

Over the past weekend alone there was the smashing success of the AYA Music Festival that included bands such as Violent Sun, Smoke Stack and hit teen duo Milly and Tash, and at Eatonsville the Clarence's own indie rocker Tullara Connors demonstrated why she's one of the hottest tickets on the Australia festival circuit today.

Backed up by her acclaimed debut album, this is just the beginning for this young gun.

Another is Maclean's Grace Hickey who is this weekend performing at one of "the" festival events of the country, Bluesfest, where she will take to the star-making busker's stage with her own brand of music.

More established Clarence musicians provided their unique original takes on their specialist skills over the weekend.

Also performing were new singing group Velour, who write and perform their music acapella style, and newcomer to the area, the Con's director and percussionist extraordinaire Adam Wills, who put his talents to further good use as a fundraiser for our regional gallery.

While the talent and skills required to sing and play a musical instrument with the prowess these Clarence performers demonstrated over the weekend is impressive, the added degree of difficulty in writing and composing their own material is a craft that is no easy feat.

And these are just a handful of the talent emerging from the Clarence.