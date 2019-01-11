OPINION: We forget we are all human

IN THE world of social media, we all need to realise it's not always so transparent.

On Sunday, dash cam footage was uploaded and spread like wildfire around Facebook.

The footage in question showed a motorist stopping to give way to an oncoming B-double truck on Grafton Bridge when another vehicle towing a caravan overtakes the stopped motorist over double lines and continues towards the corner with the B-double truck in its path.

A lot of assumptions were made as to why the motorist towing the caravan overtook on double lines, into the path of an oncoming truck.

Most thought it was an impatient, heavy-headed tourist who was overtaking dangerously to get ahead of traffic.

Witnesses who saw the near-miss said the person wasn't a tourist, they just weren't expecting the car infront to stop, and crossed the double lines around the other motorist to prevent an accident from occurring.

We are all so quick to ridicule, to state our opinion and Facebook makes it that much easier to do so. We tend to forget we are all human and we do make mistakes.

The "bendy bridge” will continue to be an issue with high-traffic volumes and stop-start traffic from B-Doubles using the bridge. But hopefully with the construction of the new scheduled to be finished in 2019, relief will finally come.