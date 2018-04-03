OPINION: We plebs know how to be mad

Australia's Cameron Bancroft prepares to bat in the nests as the Australian cricket team train in Adelaide, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Australia will play England in the second cricket test match of the Ashes series beginning Saturday. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

WE'VE all jumped on the cricket bandwagon in the last week, having our say about cheating and the fallout from the Australian cricket team's unfortunate moment in the sun.

However, my issue, at least right now, is not so much with the cheating. It's with the grandstanding that everyone feels is necessary when something like this happens.

As an educated person with at least half a brain, I am capable of thinking about more than one issue at once. In fact, in my job, I'm usually thinking about many issues. Some high-horsed individual tweeted that we shouldn't be getting up in arms about a cheating scandal, but more upset that the NRL allows Matt Lodge to play. Apparently, that's what I should be angry about.

Now, without a doubt Lodge has a few issues to deal with. But to tell me I'm not allowed to get angry at international sportsmen for cheating is petty. They all deserve to have their behaviour get plenty of air time.

Trying to dictate what people should be mad about is like trying to get sand out of your shoes after the beach - pointless.

It's possible to be mad at both, for different reasons.

We are capable of waving our fists in the air over more than one subject. Please, get off your throne and come down a few steps to hang with us plebs who get mad about lots of things.