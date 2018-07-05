OPINION: Westlawn Day gives a chance for the hopeful

WHILE the rain might have kept a few trainers from accepting their runners today, it has done nothing to dampen the excitement that comes with a July Carnival.

The opening day of the five-day extravaganza, Westlawn Finance Black and Gold Race Day, is one filled with hope.

There are local trainers chasing that elusive place in the two feature races that stop the town, while the city slickers have come to raid Grafton of its riches.

There is also the first 2YO race of the carnival, which gives trainer's a chance to show off the future of their stables.

There is definitely a drop in quality in both prelude races, the John Carlton Cup and Grafton Cup Prelude, but I don't think it will take away from the quality of the racing.

Veteran trainer Neville Stewart told me yesterday it is all about the quality you keep, and at the end of the day all the horses vying for the rich prize are of the same quality.

The day has been well supported by some of the bigger names in racing and that is good signs for the Carnival.