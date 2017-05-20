OPINION: Win-wins absent from plan

NEVER mind the State Government calling on the Clarence Valley Council to get serious about repairing its finances, most of the Clarence Valley has been saying the same thing.

The release of the latest raft of planning documents from the council reveals just how serious they have become.

As Cr Richie Williamson said, there was no win/win for anyone in these documents. Certainly not for ratepayers who are likely to be asked to pay for a decade of council overspending.

Not for the 24 council employees about to lose their jobs, or the users of council services that are about to be cut.

The councillors and staff have spent the past six months thrashing out these plans.

Now it's the ratepayers' turn.

There are plenty of options to choose from, but none are pain free.

Lower rates means more cuts to services, which the community has indicated it will not stomach.

Finding a Plan B, which did not involve rate rises or loss of services, received plenty of air time on Tuesday, without much hope for success.

The only councillor to have come up with a Plan B, Cr Andrew Baker with an eight-point plan, has even changed his tune.

But if there is someone in the community with a Plan B, everyone in the Clarence Valley would like to see it.