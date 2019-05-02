OPINION: Yamba says goodbye to Easter holidays

IT'S tradition to escape city-living for the coast during Easter break. City-slickers throw sickies and kids mark down the days. The day before Good Friday sees the city empty and highways convert into a winding assortment of camper vans and sedans overloaded with kids, dog, and tent in tow.

Like many Melburnians, Easter was marked firmly in red on my calendar. A week-and-a-half of university break saw me head straight back home to Yamba. Knowing that I was to go home was what got me through brutal assessments and bad southern weather.

The coast has the immediate effect of ridding you of city soot and grime. It's metaphorical, I know, but escaping to sleepy Yamba literally cleanses you. The air is cleaner, the people are nicer, and nature is abundant. You're up at the crack of dawn for a surf and swim, and in bed before ten. The need to fast pace through life leaves you. Living becomes slower and easier.

Of course, Yamba wakes up during Easter. Town is busy all holiday period, and the caravan parks full. This is great for local businesses and workers. The Easter rush brings well-needed business to the area, and local cafes are open day and night.

With Anzac Day falling so close to the Easter long-weekend, there were also more people and campers in town for longer. The early morning dawn service received this crowd, with locals and visitors turning out in large numbers. I'd never attended the local dawn service before, instead having always visited big city ones like the Shrine of Remembrance service in Melbourne. But there was something uniquely beautiful about the Yamba dawn service. Situated above Main Beach, the dawn service concluded just as the sun was rising up over the water. Despite the many people in attendance, it was an intimate and humbling service.

The latter Two-Up games at the Bowlo were just as intimate, if not rowdier. It was my first time at a Two-Up game, and it was intensely fun. Although I had no idea of the intricacies of Two-Up, it was fun nonetheless to watch and support indecisive friends bet fivers rather than fifties.

The return back to university in Melbourne is always hard. It's difficult to watch the caravan parks empty and friends leave. As the Easter long-weekend ends, you realise that the last of summer is over as well. I like university, but Melbourne will never be home. Having to leave friends, family, and the coast behind never gets easier. Whilst the city may deliver the goods on endless activity, I always look forward to escaping it.

Claudia Talon is a Melbourne University student living with family at Yamba over Easter.