OPIOID CRISIS: Overdose deaths on the rise in the Valley

UNINTENTIONAL drug overdose deaths have almost doubled in the Clarence Valley over the past ten years, with experts warning regional NSW is facing its own opioid crisis.

Between 2003 and 2007, 12 people died as a result of an unintentional drug overdose. That number almost doubled a decade later, with 23 people dying from an overdose between 2013 and 2017.

According to a report released today by the Penington Institute, the rate of unintentional overdose deaths in regional NSW has increased by 42 per cent in just five years.

Penington Institute deputy CEO Dr Stephen McNally said regional areas like the Clarence Valley had been hit hard by an increase in unintentional overdoses, driven primarily by prescription pharmaceutical drugs, as well as illicit narcotics.

Penington Institute deputy CEO Dr Stephen McNally. Contributed

Dr McNally said each year the problem was getting worse, and with the number of overdose deaths rising Australia could be following the same path of the United States towards an opioid epidemic.

"The findings from this year's report, based on the most recent data available, is that we're seeing a large increase in the presence of four or more substances in overdose deaths," he said.

"We need to stop thinking about the context of a single drug, when in reality it's often a combination of drugs.

"What we're seeing in Australia now is a lot more stronger drugs, stronger opioids like fentanyl and oxycontin, stronger methamphetamine, and what we're seeing is that more people are using drugs together and they're not aware of the impact that can have.

Dr McNally said public perceptions needed to change from associating drug overdose deaths as being a problem caused by illegal narcotics like methamphetamine or heroin.

"We need to get more information and education out there and we need to have these conversations so people are aware of the dangers prescription opioids can cause," he said.

"It's tough in some areas where they may not be as many services and it's also challenging in small communities where people may not want to talk about it as much. There can be a stigma associated with drug taking and overdoses, so being able to have a conversation and be able to offer different services and pathways is important."

Dr McNally said more needs to be done to address the ongoing problem.

Penington Institute CEO John Ryan said regional NSW was facing an "overdose crisis".

"Few areas have been hit as hard by our overdose crisis as regional NSW," he said.

"One of the main culprits has been the massive increase in the deaths due to stimulants like ice. Five years ago, unintentional deaths from overdoses of stimulants started skyrocketing-and they haven't stopped since.

"You're twice as likely to die of an unintentional drug overdose in regional NSW today than a decade ago.

OPIOID CRISIS: Prescription painkillers such as OxyContin have contributed to an increase in unintentional overdose deaths. Contributed

"Deaths in regional NSW involving benzodiazepines, pharmaceutical opioids, and stimulants are almost double those of Sydney in recent years.

"Ten years ago, people were more likely to die of an unintentional overdose in Sydney than regional NSW. Today, that's completely turned around. That points to a massive failure to provide the kind of services and interventions that we know save lives.

"Lack of adequate treatment options for people are compounded by it being harder to access services, and it taking longer for an ambulance to arrive."

NSW STATISTICS

For the five years between 2013-2017 compared to 2003-2007:

. 476 unintentional deaths involving stimulants (nearly four times the 2003-2007 figure of 124);

. 760 unintentional deaths involving benzodiazepines (2.6 times the 2003-2007 figure of 297);

.817 unintentional deaths involving pharmaceutical opioids (nearly triple the 2003-2007 figure of 287);

. 353 unintentional deaths involving heroin (a 2.5-fold increase from the 2003-2007 figure of 139).