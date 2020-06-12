Oppo Find X2 Pro worthy rival to Samsung, Apple

VEGAN LEATHER: The orange leather look has reviewers raving about the top of the range Oppo Find X2 Pro.

VEGAN LEATHER: The orange leather look has reviewers raving about the top of the range Oppo Find X2 Pro.

OPPO'S Find X2 Pro flagship phone is a worthy rival to the best Samsung and Apple can offer but without the $2000 plus price tag.



At $1599, it is definitely pitched at the high end of the market but has the features to match.



Oppo's first 1 billion bit colour display which can show 120 pictures or scenes in a second, is one of the best we've seen.



The camera system is also superb, it offers 5G, but one glaring omission is the lack of wireless charging.



It comes in ceramic black but it's the vegan leather orange option that has reviewers raving.



As well as its 120Hz refresh rate it has QHD+ resolution on a generous 6.7 inch curved AMOLED screen meaning it exceptional for watching movies or playing a mobile game.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro doesn't take a bad pet portrait, especially if you have a cute dog! Mark Furler





The camera set up is on par with the top of the line Samsung and Apple phones with Oppo saying it has the largest sensor size and single pixel size among all 48MP mobile camera sensors.



The Sony-powered line-up includes the 48MP wide-angle primary lens, a 48MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 13MP telephoto lens and the 32MP front camera.



Rear cameras include: 48MP wide-angle sensor with a wide aperture, 48MP ultrawide sensor with 120-degree field of view and 13MP telephoto zoom lens.

Oppo Find X 2 Pro captures scenery very well with vivid colours even in bright light. Mark Furler





The hybrid zoom boasts 10x zoom and up to 60 digital zoom.



In our testing, some of the photos and scenes we were able to capture were incredible - surfers far off in the distance as well as buildings far away.



They are not the sort of sharpness you would need to print on your wall but certainly good enough for social media posting.

You can do some fun photos with the ultra wide modes on the Oppo Find X2 Pro. Mark Furler





Video scenes were also sharp and vivid, even in harsh afternoon sunlight.



For selfie fans, the beauty mode settings in this phone can takes years off your life.



We were probably the most impressed with the ultra wide camera which produced some beautiful landscape images.



The X2 Pro also uses an intelligent face recognition feature to reduce blurry faces in large group photos in the wide angle shots.

You can get some really nice wide angle photos with the Oppo's flagship phone. Mark Furler





If you're into plant, food, or insect photography, an ultra macro mode lets you shoot when the subject is less than 10cm away. You can zoom into a blade of grass up to 8x.



For semi professional photographers, the ability to shoot in RAW format gives you more photo editing options.



The ultra night mode is also very good, probably not as good as that on the iPhone or Samsung, but pretty close.

Portrait photos offering bokeh effect are also available but again not as good as the iPhone 11 Pro Max which is $400 plus dearer.



The Oppo Find X2 Pro is also no slouch in the video department. It is HDR10+ certified and the first device on the market to convert SDR to HDR meaning video quality is improved in real time for content on Amazon, YouTube and Netflix.

The night mode sucks in a lot of light but is arguably not as good as other more expensive Samsung and Apple phones. Mark Furler





It offers 10bit Live HDR video recording for more vivid videos while video stabilisation has been improved. We got good results shooting the dog speeding towards us in the park.



The Dolby Atmos sound system delivers on a promise to create a cinematic experience.



There's a three microphone sound system to reduce wind noise, record 360 degree sound and zoom into the subject of your video.

A panoramic photo shot on the Oppo Find X2 Pro. Mark Furler





The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G mobile platform which promises 25% stronger performance and better energy efficiency.



It comes in 12GB memory + 512GB storage configurations.

Beauty mode in Oppo can takes years off your face. Mark Furler





While its lacking wireless charging it comes with a 65W super charger with charges from 0 to 100% in 38 minutes. The battery is decent at 4260 milliamp-hours.



For the price, the Find X2 Pro has a lot going for it.