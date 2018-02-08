Menu
Opportunities knocks for Coffs technology innovators

NEW IDEAS: The Asia Pacific market is open wide at the CeBIT conference and exhibition at Darling Harbour. Jamie Williams/Dept of Industry
Greg White
by

WITH an impressive number of Coffs Coast businesses specialising in technology and innovation an opportunity is available to present their wares to the Asia Pacific market.

The 2018 CeBIT Australia exhibition is the nation's biggest business technology event and returns to the International Convention Centre at Darling Harbour for three days from May 15.

Minister for Trade and Industry, Niall Blair, said more than 15,000 people are expected to walk through the doors to explore products and services from over 300 exhibitors and the best technology innovations from more than 30 countries.

"It's great to be the official partner where we get to showcase some of our state's best and brightest technology companies to an international audience," he said.

"This is a unique opportunity for companies to secure new business opportunities in both national and international markets.

"We're looking for outstanding companies from both metropolitan and regional areas that can demonstrate the quality, innovation and capability of the state's technology sector to the world."

Minister Blair said while the exhibitors chosen will receive their positions for free there is a vetting process to ensure only the eight best from across the state are on the NSW stand.

"Expressions of interest are now open until 5pm on Monday, February 26.

Any technology company, from start-ups to small or medium sized enterprises, are welcome to apply.

To apply go to industry.nsw.gov.au/cebit or www.cebit.com.au　　

