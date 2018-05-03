Opportunity, choice, healing, responsibility and empowerment

THE State Government under its OCHRE (opportunity, choice, healing, responsibility, empowerment) strategy is currently developing new ways of working with Aboriginal communities in NSW.

It has created a structure known as Local Decision Making (LDM) that is intended to give Aboriginal communities a direct link to the State Government at a decision-making level.

The LDM structure has three levels - local, regional and state. There are seven regions across the state, each with its own committee.

The formation of the LDM can vary from region to region as each regional committee decides on what structure best suits its region. However, representatives from regional committees form the NSW Coalition of Aboriginal Regional Alliances (NCARA).

The state committee meets on a monthly basis in Sydney. It is an opportunity for government to consult and work with Aboriginal people to develop policies and strategies that will create service delivery and opportunities.

It is early days for the LDM structure, and statewide local and regional committees are in various stages of being formed. Some regions have already developed a strong regional committee while other regions are still in the development stage. However, so the LDM process is not unnecessarily stalled a state committee has already been formed.

In the Clarence, NSW Aboriginal Affairs (the agency overseeing the OCHRE Strategy and the LDM process) is currently talking to Aboriginal people to help them determine the most effective way to set up a local committee.

Once a local group has been set up, a representative will sit on the regional committee for this area (Clarence Valley to Tweed) known as Regional Aboriginal Development Alliance (RADA). Most of the other communities in the region are in the same position as the Clarence Valley - they are still setting up their local communities.

RADA already has representatives in the fields of health, justice, youth and Aboriginal land councils.

At present, several members of the RARA are Clarence Valley locals including the interim chairperson Brett Tibbett (Aboriginal Land Council representative), Julie Perkins (justice representative), Trevor Kapeen (health representative) and Colin Skinner (youth representative).

RADA commits to ensuring mutually beneficial outcomes for communities by building and maintaining relationships at the local level, working together to enable Aboriginal communities to have greater decision-making powers around service delivery.

Giinagay Jinggiwahla ('hello' in our first nations languages) is a weekly column written by the indigenous communities of the Clarence Valley covering a variety of topics, opinions and events across our first nations areas, Bundjalung, Yaegl and Gumbaynggir.