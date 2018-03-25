Opportunity for Clarence swimmers with a disability

SWIMMING: Have you been inspired by watching Australian swimmers competing for places in our team for the Commonwealth Games?

Perhaps you were also inspired by those amazing swimmers with disabilities who were also trialling for places in their categories at the Games?

Swimming North Coast has a program that can help people with a disability get on the pathway to becoming a paralympian.

Swimming North Coast will be hosting an information and development day at South Grafton Lifestyle Centre in Cambridge Street on Sunday.

An experienced coach, Alex Clarke from Revesby Workers Swimming Club will be sharing his knowledge and expertise to help local coaches and swimmers. Former Paralympic Swimmer, Taylor Corry will also tell of her experiences at the top level.

Corry was a silver medallist at the London 2012 Paralympics and has also medalled in the 2013 and 2015 World Swimming Championships.

Information will be provided to new swimmers about how to become a part of this great program, known as Multi Class Swimming.

Multi Class swimming allows swimmers with a range of disabilities to compete against each other on an equal basis.

There is no requirement for participants on this "come and try” day to be a member of a swimming club.

Everyone is welcome to come and learn from our guest coaches and speakers as well as talk to local multi-class swimmers about their experiences.