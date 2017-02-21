5 positions available for indigenous school-based trainees

DAKOTA Mundine is encouraging other young indigenous students to take the opportunity to undertake a traineeship with Clarence Valley Council.

The 17-year-old former South Grafton High School student recently completed a Certificate II in Business through a school-based traineeship with the council and wants to use her experience to encourage others to do the same.

"When I got the traineeship I was really happy," she said.

"I learnt so much, met some awesome people and gained so many skills, so it was really good in that way.

"You learn so much, and you can't get that sort of experience anywhere else.

"There's lots of support. You get that from the people you work with here at council and from the AFL SportsReady team as well."

The council has five positions available for indigenous school-based trainees. Applications close on February 24.

For more information, visit www.artsready.com.au/ jobs-board/ artsready/nsw or call 1300 133 222.