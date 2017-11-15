Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Opportunity of a lifetime for Grafton junior

SWINGIN' WITH THE PROS: Nick Fuller, pictured at Grafton District Golf Club with his sister Courtney Fuller, will play at the NSW Open Junior Pro Am today.
SWINGIN' WITH THE PROS: Nick Fuller, pictured at Grafton District Golf Club with his sister Courtney Fuller, will play at the NSW Open Junior Pro Am today. Contributed
by Bill North

GOLF: Aspiring Grafton junior Nick Fuller will rub shoulders with some of the best professionals doing the rounds when he tees off at the NSW Open Junior Pro Am today.

The event will be played at the Twin Creeks Golf and Country Club in Western Sydney as a precursor to the NSW Open, which starts tomorrow.

The 16-year-old will play alongside a PGA Australasia professional and two other junior players from clubs throughout New South Wales in a team stableford format with a 1pm shotgun start.

"There will be 83 juniors aged 12 to 17 from all over the state getting the opportunity to play with a pro,” Golf NSW media manager David Tease said.

"They could be playing with Jason Norris or Brett Rumford. It's not often you get to play in the same field as a professional star.

"These kids will get a bit of attention, gain expert tips, and find out what life's like as a professional.

"It's a great opportunity to ask questions and improve their game.”

Each year clubs are invited to nominate an up-and-coming junior who they believe will benefit from the potentially life-changing experience.

Twelve months ago Willow Harris represented Grafton District Golf Club and finished second in a team with professional Rhein Gibson with a score of 72 at the Greg Norman-designed Stonecutters Ridge Golf Course in Sydney.

This year Nick, who plays off a handicap of four, has been hand picked to represent the club.

"Nick's been with us for quite a few years and been progressing well,” Grafton professional Mark Harvison said. "On Thursday he'll get to caddie for a pro as well.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
Two injured in crash at South Grafton intersection

Two injured in crash at South Grafton intersection

TWO people taken to hospital following a crash at the intersection of Spring and Crisp St in South Grafton this morning.

Surf Club hopes float on new boat

LOOKING TO THE FUTURE: Minnie Water Wooli Surf Lifesaving Club boat crew members Abby Gordon with Sonny McLennan, Chloe Turner with Charlie McLennan, member for Page Kevin Hogan, Matt McLennan, Natalie Durrington and Luke Arnott at the announcement of Federal funding for a new surf boat for the club.

New boat to bring kids back to the beach

Hemp food is legal, will I test positive for drugs?

Hemp seed can be used in a variety of products.

This can be asked of any hemp products such as hemp milk or oil

Petrol and weather near you

Fuel up at the cheapest place in the Clarence Valley

Grab your weather forecast and where to get the cheapest petrol

Local Partners