Opportunity of a lifetime for Grafton junior

SWINGIN' WITH THE PROS: Nick Fuller, pictured at Grafton District Golf Club with his sister Courtney Fuller, will play at the NSW Open Junior Pro Am today. Contributed

GOLF: Aspiring Grafton junior Nick Fuller will rub shoulders with some of the best professionals doing the rounds when he tees off at the NSW Open Junior Pro Am today.

The event will be played at the Twin Creeks Golf and Country Club in Western Sydney as a precursor to the NSW Open, which starts tomorrow.

The 16-year-old will play alongside a PGA Australasia professional and two other junior players from clubs throughout New South Wales in a team stableford format with a 1pm shotgun start.

"There will be 83 juniors aged 12 to 17 from all over the state getting the opportunity to play with a pro,” Golf NSW media manager David Tease said.

"They could be playing with Jason Norris or Brett Rumford. It's not often you get to play in the same field as a professional star.

"These kids will get a bit of attention, gain expert tips, and find out what life's like as a professional.

"It's a great opportunity to ask questions and improve their game.”

Each year clubs are invited to nominate an up-and-coming junior who they believe will benefit from the potentially life-changing experience.

Twelve months ago Willow Harris represented Grafton District Golf Club and finished second in a team with professional Rhein Gibson with a score of 72 at the Greg Norman-designed Stonecutters Ridge Golf Course in Sydney.

This year Nick, who plays off a handicap of four, has been hand picked to represent the club.

"Nick's been with us for quite a few years and been progressing well,” Grafton professional Mark Harvison said. "On Thursday he'll get to caddie for a pro as well.”