Opposition over plan to move red phone box

ON THE MOVE: The red phone box outside Grafton Courthouse enhances the historic look of the precinct.

ON THE MOVE: The red phone box outside Grafton Courthouse enhances the historic look of the precinct.

A PROPOSAL to move the red phone box from the footpath outside Grafton Court House could stir up a hornets nest of opposition from history lovers in the Jacaranda City.

Last month Telstra advertised it was planning to relocate the pay phone service from 29 Victoria St next to an existing phone service at 58 Victoria St, near the intersection with Prince St.

One history buff, who works in the precinct, was devastated Telstra could consider moving what she described as an iconic feature of an historic precinct.

"Losing that red phone box from outside the courthouse would damage the historic integrity of the street,” she said.

"It's a cultural issue because that phone box has such historical relevance in relation to the court house.

"A former magistrate told me the court house was really beautiful with that phone box outside it.”

She felt so strongly about the matter she created a Facebook page, RED PHONE BOX, to gather people's thoughts on the matter.

"I want people to contact Telstra to ask them why they would even considering moving the phone box,” she said.

"People love red phones boxes too. If you Google 'red phone box' you get can find so many entries on it.”

She said people could also suggest alternative uses for the phone box.

"In other parts of the world they have been turned into mobile phone chargers, portable libraries and even convenience stores,” she said.

Telstra said it could not reveal more of its plans in time for The Daily Examiner's print deadline.

Clarence Valley Council was also asked for a comment on the heritage issues, but had not replied by yesterday's deadline.