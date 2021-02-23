OPRAH MOMENT: Everywhere in Clarence gets a new bridge

Chris Gulaptis is joined by Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons (far right) and local residents Peter Williamson & ‘Teddy’ Bowles to welcome the announcement of repair of 31 timber bridges in the Clarence Valley, including two on the entrance to Coutts Crossing behind. Photo: Debbie Newton

They have weathered floods and the passage of time, but for many timber bridges in the Clarence Valley they’re about to get much more than a paint job.

Member for Clarence announced more than $32m was being spent throughout the Clarence and Richmond Valley to fix 31 bridges in the area.

And for Coutts Crossing residents, that includes the two bridges on the entrance to town, at a cost of more than $4.2m each.

“This is going to secure Council jobs, it is going to create new jobs, it is going to break down the tyranny of distance country people face and it is going to make remote properties safer during floods and fires because there will be better access to them,” Mr Gulaptis said.



Mr Gulaptis said most NSW timber bridges were built during the 1940s and 50s and are reaching the end of their asset life.

“Ageing timber bridges are a significant financial burden, especially Clarence Valley Council so this money along with a similar amount for the Nationals’ Fixing Local Roads program is great news for local ratepayers,” he said.

Most of the 34 local projects are valued at between $400,000 and $1.6 million, although the two bridges over the Orara Floodway on Armidale Road at Coutts Crossing will require $4.2 million each to fix.

Clarence Valley Mayor, Jim Simmons said the announcement was not only a fantastic outcome for Council, but also great for the local economy who will benefit from such a significant program over the next two years.

“Clarence Valley Council has 125 timber bridges and the opportunity to replace 31 of them will significantly reduce our bridge maintenance backlog and will improve the resilience of Council’s bridge assets to future bushfire events,” Cr Simmons said.

Which bridges are getting fixed?



Rhodes Bridge, Old Glen Innes Road; Dignans Bridge, Coongbar Road; Middle Creek Bridge, Montrose Loop Road (East); Sweeneys Creek Bridge; Minnie Water Bridge No 2, Sandon Road; White Swamp Bridge, Stockyard Creek Road; Fortis Creek Bridge, Greberts Road; Dundoo Floodway Bridge, Kungala Road; Fifteen Mile Swamp Bridge, Lower Kangaroo Creek Road; Winters Bridge, Jackadgery-Lillydale Road; Barretts Creek Bridge, Coaldale Road; McIntosh Creek Bridge, Black Swan Drive; Minnie Water Bridge No 1, Sandon Road; Bridge 3, Marengo Road; Wintervale Creek Bridge, Old Glen Innes Road; Coutts No 2 Bridge over Orara Floodway, Armidale Road; Brennans Road Bridge No 2; Bostock Road Bridge; Coldstream River Bridge, Franklins Road; Mitchell Road Bridge No 1; Mitchell Road Bridge No 2; Mitchell Road Bridge No 3; Billys Creek Bridge, Armidale Road; Skinners Swamp Bridge, Armidale Road; Koukandowie No 2 Bridge, Armidale Road; Coutts No 1 Bridge over Orara Floodway, Armidale Road; Mangrove Bridge No 2, Jackybulbin Tullymorgan Road; Bridge No 4, Jackybulbin Tullymorgan Road Bridge No 3, Jackybulbin Tullymorgan Road; McPhillips Road Bridge; and Chevalleys Bridge.