LOST: Op-shop searching for owner of unique heirloom ring

The heirloom ring placed into a jewellery box to conceal its identity so it goes to the rightful owners.

VOLUNTEERS at the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Op-Shop in South Grafton are looking for the owner of an heirloom ring that was found more than four years ago.

A woman described as elderly and with an accent lost the ring in the op-shop during a visit to her son in Grafton.

She went back to the shop where she said she lost the ring but volunteers sadly could not find the ring anywhere.

More than a week later, the volunteers found the ring but misplaced the contact details of the owner.

Last weekend the ring resurfaced in the store and Saturday op-shop supervisor Val Stevens is determined to get it back to it's rightful owner.

The volunteers are hopeful the owner's son is still in the area but is calling on anyone who may possibly know anything.

If this story sounds familiar and you can identify the ring, contact the volunteers at the store.

The unique, older-style ring has a few distinguishing features. The rightful owner will be asked to reveal the ring's characteristics.