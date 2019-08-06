Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This optical illusion with an arrow is hurting minds around the world. Picture: Twitter / Wired
This optical illusion with an arrow is hurting minds around the world. Picture: Twitter / Wired
Offbeat

Optical illusion confusing everyone

by Rebekah Scanlan
6th Aug 2019 6:11 PM

IT'S only Tuesday, but already our brains hurt.

And the cause of our brutal headache? A simple 3D sculpture of an arrow.

I know, I can hear you all scoffing collectively. But all is not as it seems.

You see, no matter how many times the arrow is turned, it simply can't turn left.

Sounds ridiculous, right? Well, have a look for yourself.

You see, we told you it was totally mystifying.

Understandably, people aren't happy with the mind-boggling scenario and demand answers.

"It's 3D-printed (the arrow) with a bunch of curves our brains don't register," Twitter user ThamKhaiMeng helpfully explains.

But to be honest, it seems the majority of the internet is still confused judging from some of the hilarious memes.

 

 

 

 

 

Despite the humorous, and relatable, reaction online - there were actually a few clever folk around to try to explain what is going on in this brain "sorcery".

 

 

Not everyone agreed though, with one angrily stating it "has nothing to do with our brains".

 

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

More Stories

optical illusion social media viral post

Top Stories

    Yamba fisho's mass rescue receives bravery commendation

    premium_icon Yamba fisho's mass rescue receives bravery commendation

    News ON THE afternoon of March 4 last year Bryce Ellis was on his way home from fishing on the rocks of Yamba's Main Beach when he heard the screams

    HONOURED: Little steps to the big prize

    premium_icon HONOURED: Little steps to the big prize

    News After 39 years helping customers, Maclean couple recognised

    • 6th Aug 2019 5:19 PM
    FLIPPED OUT: Who's taken Yamba's top town title?

    premium_icon FLIPPED OUT: Who's taken Yamba's top town title?

    Travel We were the best town in Australia, but who's bested us?

    REVEALED: One in five Essential Energy jobs to be cut

    premium_icon REVEALED: One in five Essential Energy jobs to be cut

    News 182 jobs down, 318 to go as company documents leaked