A change for the better: Principal backs NAPLAN

LACK of information and understanding has led to a lot of students and parents feeling like the changes to the Year 9 NAPLAN test will leave students worse off, according to South Grafton High School principal Megan Johnson.

Mrs Johnson said making it compulsory to reach a band eight in order receive a HSC is likely to be have positive outcomes for students and schools.

"I can see how students would have been stressed out about those expectations at the beginning and I guess now that there has been a lot of information come out about exactly what those requirements are and how that will affect them," she said. "That's allayed a lot of the fears parents, students and the community have had," she said.

With more information now available, Mrs Johnson said students and parents now know the HSC accreditation has no bearing on their ATAR.

Students will still be able to sit the HSC exams if they do not receive a band eight in the NAPLAN, but they will receive a Record of School Achievement instead of the HSC. Students with an RSA will still be able to receive an ATAR.

OPTIMISTIC: South Grafton High School principal Megan Johnson believes NAPLAN changes will be positive for Year 9 students. Caitlan Charles

"The Year 9s know they are going to get an annual opportunity to catch up, and that won't affect their university entrance," Mrs Johnson said.

"NESA (NSW Education Standard Authority) has put out a letter to all the kids in Year 9, plus their parents, about what those expectations are and what the opportunities are."

Mrs Johnson said she can already see the advantage of the new NAPLAN structure with the current Year 9 at South Grafton High School taking the NAPLAN test very seriously.

"We've had no issues with the NAPLAN test this year, so I can see that they see his as an opportunity to do their best, they've had it explained to them that all they have to do is their personal best," she said.

"Looking at what happens between Year 7 and Year 9 and the growth between those two tests is always something that we use that NAPLAN test for and that hasn't changed.

"They also understand that there are multiple opportunities and that the majority of them won't be in that situation where they get three band eights across the reading, writing and numeracy and so they will have that opportunity again next year."

Mrs Johnson said the changes are likely to help the school with their goals.

"Extended writing responses are probably one of those things that (for) our students, it's an area of weakness," she said.

"If doing the test helps us to get that accountability and to improve those literacy results then that is obviously going to translate into the HSC in relation to extended responses, because in relation to the HSC, exams have extended responses attached to them.

"Actually having good literacy skills is going to set you up in the future far more effectively."

In 2016, the majority of students at South Grafton High School were scoring bands six and seven according to the My School website and Mrs Johnson said the changes will help bring those students into a band eight.