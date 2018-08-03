Optus hit by mobile phone outages

OPTUS' Australian customers are fuming after being unable to make or receive calls on their mobile phones today, with an outage hitting the network.

The telco giant has confirmed the outage in a tweet today, which stated: "We're aware of an issue impacting some customers trying to make or receive calls on our mobile network. Our tech teams are urgently working to resolve this. We apologise for any inconvenience."

It is unclear how widespread the outage is and how long it could go for.

@Optus Optus is down nation wide calls making n receiving calls being affected unknown restoration time. — joel gaylor (@joelyg09) August 2, 2018

Well, I guess it was Optus’ turn to have a Telstra-style outage. At least we still have data? — Alice Clarke (@Alicedkc) August 2, 2018

@Optus is there an outage in Melbourne? Unable to make calls — Gemma Rowland (@RowlandGemma) August 2, 2018

The Internet Outages website which tracks telecommunications network issues shows a spike of complaints this morning peaking at around 9am, with more than 620 customers registering their discontent.

Meanwhile a live outage map of Aussieoutages.com shows the problem is affecting the major cities on Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide.

At 9:55am, an Optus spokesperson confirmed that services had been restored.

"Some Optus customer may have experienced intermittent disruptions to voice services this morning as a result of a technical hardware failure," a spokesperson said.

Data services were not affected by the problem.

The outage comes as some Telstra customers have complained of an issue with their mobile phone network from Victoria.