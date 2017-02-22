Optus commits $5.3M to improve Valley network coverage

OPTUS has pledged $5.3million to improve 3G and 4G mobile coverage across the Clarence Valley.

Optus state manager Dylan Harrad-Chantler said the investment would improve network coverage across the region for residents and small-business operators.

"We understand the need to consistently improve mobile coverage and provide faster mobile internet download services for people living, working and visiting the Clarence Valley," Mr Harrad-Chantler said.

"We recently switched on three new towers at South Grafton, in the Grafton CBD and also at Bom Bom, which has improved coverage along the Pacific Highway," he said.

"Planning is underway to build six sites at Waterview Heights, Yamba West, Angourie, Brooms Head, Nymboida and Palmers Island.

"We will work with the community and the council to determine locations for these new sites.

"Optus's mobile network investment in the area is a win for local residents, and businesses wanting to stay connected across the region."

The Clarence Valley is one of hundreds of regional areas enjoying Optus's superfast 4G Plus network, which now reaches 95.9% of Australians.

Because of the growing demand for mobile service, Optus is investing money in ways to improve coverage in regional Australia.