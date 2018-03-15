Optus tower DA gets the go ahead despite health fears

PLANNED LOCATION: A graphic from the Clarence Valley Council business paper showing the location of the proposed Optus telecommunications base station.

PLANNING regulations and the desire for improved mobile phone coverage have trumped fears of residents when it comes to a decision on a telecommunications base station proposed for Iluka.

Tuesday's Clarence Valley Council environment planning and community committee meeting recommended a development application for an Optus base station on the south-eastern boundary of Ken Leeson Oval for approval.

Earlier in the meeting there were two deputations on this matter, one from resident Toni J Northcott, who opposed the development based on fears of electro-magnetic radiation coming from the tower.

Ms Northcott said the community needed to be careful of the dangers of EM radiation, even though mainstream health authorities tended to downplay them.

She compared EM radiation to issues like asbestos, sugar and lead, which had been widely accepted, but later were found to create significant health issues.

She also said the need for a base station seemed to come more from visitors than the local population.

"It seems more for the benefit of the tourist,” Ms Northcott said. "They're putting it on the edge of a sporting field where children from the Iluka Public School hold the sporting events.”

The project manager for the installation, Andrew McLean also made a deputation.

He said there was a need for base station because Optus customers received poor reception in the Iluka area.

"One base station cannot service the area,” he said. "Our customers report call drop outs and slow data speeds.

"The new station will cover residents and visitors to Iluka on the roads, beaches and National Parks and remove the congestion from the one at Yamba.”

He also said the site chosen was the only one suitable in the area.

Cr Greg Clancy opposed the DA, but his concerns were directed at its proximity to the National Park and effects on world heritage areas noted in other reports.

But Cr Richie Williamson said the council had only one thing to consider, the law of the land on planning matters.

"Planning laws and the Telecommunications Act are the only bits of information we can rely on,” he said.

"Mobile phones and telecommunications towers have become facts of life in the last 15 years or so and people demand higher speed services for their calls and internet.”

Cr Williamson said a rival company's tower was not too far from the site of this one, which put further pressure on the council to allow the DA.