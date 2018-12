Expect some service interruptions for Optus internet and e-mail services

SERVICE interruptions for Optus internet and e-mail users are expected in the Yamba area, until December 16.

Optus are upgrading the mobile tower in Yamba to superfast 4G and some service interruptions will be expected while the planned work takes place.