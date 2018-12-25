Orchestra helps Maclean ambos

THE Clarence Valley Orchestra and Chorus are donating a rather large Christmas present costing around $3000 this year to the Maclean Ambulance Station, with the delivery of a V100 Carescape Patient Monitor. This was a much-needed piece of equipment and is the first machine for the Maclean Ambulance Station.

Maclean Paramedic Dave Jeffery said it was a very useful machine as it takes the basic observations automatically.

"It lets us concentrate on physically treating a patient's injuries or illness and it also frees us of time to treat patients, instead of worrying about getting their basic observations, which can take five to 15 minutes to do.

"These patient monitors are all from donations and are quite scarce.”

Grafton Paramedic Trevor Green, who was compere for the Proms Concert this year, said the machine was especially useful for long distance transport, which is what the Maclean team does a lot of.

"We transport patients from either Maclean to Grafton or Lismore and up to the Gold Coast or Brisbane and (the monitor) can be calibrated to suit the patient, has warning alarms and tells you when the patient is going out of the normal ranges of the observations we are doing.”

Greg Butcher, conductor of the Clarence Valley Orchestra, said it was wonderful to be able to give support for these items.

"The orchestra works pretty hard towards giving back to the community through their concerts and it is wonderful we can afford to do this, where the community comes out in droves to support us,” Mr Butcher said.

The Maclean NSW Ambulance paramedics gave a big thank you to the orchestra members this week for a much-needed and prized piece of equipment.

Other donations from the orchestra this year included $5000 to the Grafton Midday Rotary for their annual Carols by Candlelight at Alumy Creek and another $2,400 in Music Scholarships for two young orchestra members who are furthering their careers joining a university music program next year.