Orchestra takes the show on the road

Clarence Valley Orchestra & Chorus are hitting the road this weekend on April 14/15 for the towns of Inverell and Tenterfield, with their first An Afternoon at The Outback Proms Concert. After many successful concerts held in the Saraton Theatre over the last four years, the orchestra has decided to spread its success, playing in towns not too far away to drive to in a weekend that do not have large ensembles such as this.

The concert will involve a slightly reduced size of 50 members, due to the stage sizes in the venues of Inverell Town Hall and the lovely quaint Sir Henry Parkes School or Arts Theatre in Tenterfield. Repertoire will include the usual Elgar's Land of Hope and Glory, Strauss' Radetzky March to items of Leroy Anderson's The Typewriter and Rodgers and Hammerstein's Sound of Music, to something from the Big Band era of the 1940's. This is one of the largest community ensembles in Australia performing this type of production in regional towns such as our own town of Grafton and also beyond, with a full orchestra and chorus ranging from 50-80 musicians on stage.

Their conductor Greg Butcher also a Grafton Midday Rotarian, has set up the concerts in conjunction with Inverell East and Tenterfield Rotary Clubs, making these fund raising concerts also. The 600 kilometre round trip will be a first for the orchestra travelling outside of the Valley with local coach company Northland Coaches. It's great for the communities in these towns to support a live community orchestra, as they are quite rare in regional areas.

Tickets are selling like hot cakes for An Afternoon at The Outback Proms, as it is a new take on the usual orchestral concert, taking on much more variety and diversity with an audience friendly repertoire that people flock back to hear.

An Afternoon at the Proms will be returning to Grafton for the Jacaranda Festival on Sunday 28th October with an Opera to Jazz theme, featuring Baritone Jason Barry-Smith from Queensland Opera in a full afternoon of entertainment once again.