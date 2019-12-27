Orchestra’s sweet music for fireys

'It was a unanimous choice to donate to the brigade to buy equipment for the trucks'

THEIR music may have brought joy to many in the Saraton Theatre, but for the Clarence Valley Orchestra and Chorus, the proceeds of their concert will be sweet music to others.

The Clarence Valley Orchestra Chorus have donated the proceeds from their annual Afternoon at The Proms Concert Series this year to the Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service.

"It was a unanimous choice to donate to the brigade to buy equipment for the trucks," Mr Butcher said.

"This will be in addition to the generosity of many other community fundraising activities with this contribution of $2,000 going towards local station equipment that our volunteer fire fighting personnel will not have to fundraise themselves."

A raffle also organised during the Proms concert by the Grafton Midday Rotary Club raised another $1,850 which will go to local Rotary assisted programs.

Over the past six years, the orchestra through Proms, Anzac, two shows in western NSW and three Carols by Candlelight has raised almost $60,000 for local charities.

The next project for the orchestra will be "A Musical Feast at the Cathedral" on Saturday, April 18.

The highlight will be the playing of a 10-minute symphony by the orchestra and the pipe organ in the cathedral.

There will be cabaret interludes; a three-course meal served at three long dressed-up tables in the nave with a small dance floor at the front.

Proceeds will go to the Cathedral Organ Restoration Project and Backtrack Boys Program, which enables young people to get back on their feet.

Tickets for this event will go on sale via Eventbrite in mid-January.