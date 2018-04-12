Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Jaguar F-Pace SVR
Motoring

Order books open for Jaguar's $140k F-Pace SVR

Iain Curry
by
12th Apr 2018 10:49 AM

AUSTRALIAN order books are open for Jaguar's ballistic new supercharged V8 F-Pace SVR, priced from $140,020 before on-roads.

The range-topping SUV boasts 404kW and 680Nm from its 5.0-litre engine, will hit 100kmh in just 4.3-seconds and surgs on to a maximum of 283kmh.

2018 Jaguar F-PACE SVR
2018 Jaguar F-PACE SVR

Such figures make this the fastest accelerating and highest top speed SUV offering by Jaguar or sister brand Land Rover from its Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) arm.

The big cat features SVR aero body parts, sportier suspension, lightweight 21-inch wheels, giant 395mm brakes and sportscar-esque rear electronic active differential for optimised traction.

This new flagship SVR version is twice the price of entry-level Jaguar F-Paces, but such is the Australian appetite for performance SUVs we're sure to see plenty on our streets when first deliveries begin late this year.

2018 Jaguar F-PACE SVR
2018 Jaguar F-PACE SVR

Related Items

cars news f-pace jaguar new models supercharged suv svr
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    AUCTION: Grafton Tourism building to be auctioned off today

    AUCTION: Grafton Tourism building to be auctioned off today

    News The prominent Grafton tourism building auction is to be held today

    • 12th Apr 2018 12:00 PM
    TV celebrity stops in at Yamba markets

    TV celebrity stops in at Yamba markets

    News Did you spot this former cricketer at the markets?

    OSTWALD: Insider says ruling unlikely to benefit contractors

    OSTWALD: Insider says ruling unlikely to benefit contractors

    News A court ruling is unlikely to help contractors owed $7.5 million.

    DROWNING: Police reveal possible cause

    DROWNING: Police reveal possible cause

    Breaking Brief of information will be prepared for coroner

    Local Partners