Organisation reuniting Nymboida musicians with instruments

IDENTITY: Rachel Hocking from the Resound Bushfire Appeal has called for donation of instruments in good, working order.

AS A musician, Rachel Hocking understands exactly what it would mean to lose an instrument that is your livelihood and creative escape.

That’s why the Queensland Conservatorium music teacher is on a mission to reunite Nymboida’s musicians with instruments lost in the furious fire storm that tore through the village last year.

“I haven’t been in a traumatic situation, but I can imagine what it would be like to lose (instruments), particularly as a livelihood,” she said.

“It’s one of those things I do every day, with bushfire survivors, they’ve lost everything, it helps to have something familiar that is so much a part of their identity.”

Ms Hocking founded the Resound Bushfire Appeal after the devastation of the 2009 Victorian Black Saturday bushfires and wanted play a part in the recovery, even from hundreds of kilometres away at her then Sydney home.

“About three weeks ago I had a few people contact me and ask if I was going to run it again … since then we’re doing a lot of the south coast of NSW. We’ve had applications from Mallacoota in Victoria and we’ve started getting some around Nymboida,” she said.

The musician-run organisation runs off applications by musicians in need, and pledges from those with anything to spare.

Ms Hocking said each pledged instrument was given to its perfect match, with the experience of the musician and their previous instrument considered to guide the process.

“We’re very targeted, we don’t have storage facility, we only pick up when a suitable instrument has a musician,” she said.

Ms Hocking said live music events, such as the Festival of Small Halls to be hosted at Nymboida on Sunday, were an excellent way to bind the community after so much loss.

“When the community are completely dispersed, as happens after bushfires, they’ll often end up in completely different towns, they (music events) can bring people back together,” she said.

Ms Hocking urged anyone in the region to donate any instruments in good working condition by pledging them at resound.org.au.

Musicians in need can also apply for an instrument on the website.

She said money could also be donated and would be used to buy new what could not be sourced from donation.

