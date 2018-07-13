Organisers blown away by festival entries

Suzanne Monin takes a brak from hanging work to admire one of the sculpture works entered in the Clarence River Arts Festival to be held at Maclean High School.

Suzanne Monin takes a brak from hanging work to admire one of the sculpture works entered in the Clarence River Arts Festival to be held at Maclean High School. Adam Hourigan

NOT even a storm could stop the Lower Clarence Arts and Crafts 53rd competitive exhibition this year.

Held this year at Maclean High School, the Clarence River Arts Festival will show off the best work from the local area and further afield in fine art, sculpture, photography and many other art forms.

Festival coordinator Di Nixon said entries were up on last years.

"We've got about 600, which is around 100 up on last year,” he said.

"And many of the works are coming from further afield. I know especially in jewellery and creative needlework there are more entires coming in than just the local people.”

The festival has been relocated after a storm in early January destroyed their rooms at the Maclean Showground, but Ms Nixon said they had taken advantage of the unforeseen circumstance.

ON DISPLAY: Karin Brear takes a look at her acrylic work hanging at the Clarence River Arts Festival being held at Maclean High School. Adam Hourigan

"It's a great space here, and although it's spread out a bit, we've got some displays and demonstrations in the rooms, such as the woodworking,” she said.

"Throughout the weekend we'll have other demonstrations for people to see alongside the exhibition.

"The school will also be putting on demonstrations, including their new chess team, who will be challenging members of the public.”

The festival was officially opened last night with the awards ceremony, and is open to the public for display from today.

It will open from 9am-4.30pm today and Saturday, and on Sunday from 9.30am-2.30pm.